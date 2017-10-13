In Memoriam: Long-time Antioch school bus driver Barbara George, mother of Councilwoman Ogorchock

Services to be held Friday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Antioch

Barbara at the age of 81 passed quietly on the morning of the 12th of October with family by her side. Barbara graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1954 and married her husband James in 1955, they were married for 61 years. James died August of 2016.

Barbara had six children, one a twin died at birth. Her surviving children are; Sherry Donovan, Lori, husband Richard Ogorchock, Michael, wife Diane George, Mitchell, wife Cyndy George and Joni, husband Joe Malfitano. Barbara had 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, each held a very special place in her heart. Barbara is survived by her brother William Harris.

Barbara was an Antioch Unified School bus driver for 30+ years, she loved driving her bus #23. Barbara knew all of her children by name, she loved each and every one of them, and there were hundreds of them. Barbara also drove the bus for Delta Bowl, where she would pick up children take them bowling, which included her own children, would then take each of them home.

When Barbara retired from the school district she enjoyed quilting with her best friend Barbara, she was very involved in the Delta Quilters, she loved to read and her favorite magazine was Reader’s Digest. Barbara was an avid bowler, she and James bowled at least three times a week, if not more.

Barbara always had a hug, smile or quick come back, she will be missed by many, especially her family who loved and adored her.

Services will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch, Friday, October 20th at 10:30 a.m. with reception immediately following. To honor Barbara, you can donate to St. Patrick’s Seminary for the Seminarian Formation or the Alzheimer’s Association.



Share this:



Barbara George Obit

