The Antioch Library is proud to present a Music Series sponsored by Keller Canyon Mitigation Funds. The series kicks off with Dave Rocha Jazz on Monday, October 30th at 6:30pm. Dave Rocha has been performing with his jazz group for more than 20 years. His band plays an eclectic mix of jazz standards (by Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, etc.) “pop” tunes (Cole Porter, Gershwin and Jobim) and original compositions. This covers a wide variety of styles from up-tempo bebop, “modal” tunes, swing and blues, to Latin jazz, ballads and jazz waltz.

In addition to his trumpet expertise, Rocha is also an accomplished flugelhorn player. This instrument is similar to the trumpet, but has a larger bell, which gives it a darker, mellower sound.

The series is funded with Keller Canyon Mitigation Funds administered through Contra Costa County Supervisorial District 5 Office of Federal Glover.

The Antioch Library is located at 501 West 18th Street. The Library is open: Monday and Tuesday, 12-8, Wednesday and Thursday 11-6, and Saturday 12-5. For further information, phone the Library at 925-727-9224.



