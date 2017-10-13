Winners announced in An Elderly Wish Foundation’s annual Fund-A-Wish Drawing

By Mary Chapman, Executive Director

The 3rd Annual Fund-A-Wish Drawing on September 21st, to benefit An Elderly Wish Foundation, was a big success. All 100 tickets at $100 each were sold. The reception at Umpqua Bank was attended by 100 guests who enjoyed delicious appetizers with wine courtesy of Oak Ridge Winery.

The lucky winners were 3rd Prize – $250 was won by Mary Olds; 2nd Prize – $750 was won by Rick Kaiser and the 1st Prize of $1,000 was won by Susannah Meyer. Also, Oak Ridge Winery donated a 3-litre bottle of wine which was won by Olga Martinez.

The Board of Directors thanks everyone for helping us make senior wishes come true. For more information about the organization and the wishes it has granted to seniors, visit www.elderlywish.org.



An Elderly Wish drawing winners 2017

