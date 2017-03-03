October at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre in downtown Rivertown

Street Corner Renaissance – What Doo Wap Is All About

Friday October 13, 2017 8:00 pm

Reserved Seating

​Still flying high from their appearance on NBC’s The Sing-Off, Street Corner Renaissance bring their smooth singing style to the El Campanil Theatre. Not just another vocal group, Street Corner Renaissance are cultural ambassadors, breathing new life into classic doo-wop music. The quintet performs a tribute to Sam Cooke, a rousing gospel celebration, a civil rights anthem and more, their superb harmonies standing out in all the material they take on. Led by NAACP Award winner Maurice Kitchen, Street Corner Renaissance has opened for Chuck Berry, Kool and the Gang, Boyz II Men and many more top acts.

Adults: $27, Seniors (62 & Older): $25, Youth: $10

SuperHuey – The Ultimate Huey Lewis Experience

Saturday October 21, 2017 8:00 pm

Reserved Seating

THE HEART OF ROCK N ROLL IS STILL BEATING!

SuperHuey – The Ultimate Huey Lewis Experience is the only show of it’s kind anywhere in the Nation. This 7-piece explosion of 1980’s rock power performs across the United States thrilling appreciative audiences of all ages at fairs, festivals, arenas, sporting events and showrooms with their super high-energy faithful renditions of feel-good music that defined a generation.

Adults: $27, Seniors (62 & Older): $25, Youth: (under 18): $10 (Accompanied by Adult or Senior)

T he Vagabond Players – The Odd Couple (Female Version)

Sunday October 22, 2017 2:00 pm

General Seating

by Neil Simon

The Odd Couple (Female Version) is just what it says: Felix and Oscar become Florence and Olive, mismatched roommates in Neil Simon’s adaptation of his own play. There’s smart, audience-friendly dialogue and kooky characters. The play opens at Olive’s sloppy apartment as she hosts a ladies’ night. Florence shows up late and upset because she’s just broken up with her husband. With nowhere else to go, she moves in with Olive. The scene is set. A hilarious contemporary classic.

Tickets: Adults: $15, Seniors (62 & Older): $13, Youth (17 & Under): $10

Broadway Repertory Theater presents Nunsense

Saturday October 28, 2017 2:00 and 7:30 pm

Reserved Seating

From the same artistic team that brought you Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.

About Broadway Repertory Theater

We are a group of like-minded instrumentalists, performers, producers and crew. Based in Brentwood, CA, we are a company that performs in a variety of venues.

Broadway Repertory Theater is made of performers, back and front of house volunteers, costumers, and scenic design award winners, all who have enjoyed working with artistic Director Steve Kinsella in the past, and are looking forward to the artistic direction he will take our new company in the future.

Typically, our casts and artistic teams include multiple award winning talent.

Adults: $23, Seniors (62 & older): $19, Youth: $12

Ballet Folklorico Costa de Oro presents

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Sunday October 29, 2017 3:00 pm

Reserved Seating

Tickets: Adults: $25, Seniors (62 & Older): $20, Youth (Under 18): $10

Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican ancestry living in other places, especially the United States. It is acknowledged internationally in many other cultures. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey.

About Ballet Folklorico Costa de Oro

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Ballet Folklórico Costa de Oro is considered a rising star in the northern California folklórico scene as well as in other areas of the country. Formed in 2005 as an offshoot of another Bay Area folklórico troupe, Costa de Oro’s principal artists have been dancing together for many years, some since their early teens. Several lead dancers have performed with the world-famous Ballet Folklórico de México of Amalia Hernandez while other company members have trained in Mexico as well. The Ballet Folklórico Costa de Oro is known for its creative choreography and its comprehensive performance repertoire. Arizona’s Coolidge News calls it, “tightly choreographed and expertly performed,” and the Honolulu Weekly writes that it is a, “treasure chest of Mexican traditions.” Most recently the company was featured at the world-renowned San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival in June 2013.

For more information and tickets visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call the Box Office at (925) 757-9500 Mon-Fri 10 am – 2 pm and one hour before show times.



