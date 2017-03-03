Woman struck by SUV in Antioch, Wednesday evening

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm, Antioch Police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Fairview Drive near Hudson Court. Officers arrived on scene and located a female pedestrian that had been struck by an SUV in the roadway.

Medical personnel arrived shortly after and began treating the female victim. She was immediately transported to an area hospital with major injuries. Her condition is not known at this time. The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



