Deer Valley High Special Ed teacher Robert Hubbard receives national honor

Robert Hubbard, one of Deer Valley High School’s Special Education teachers who also coaches the football team, has been nominated for the 2017-2018 National Life Changer of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, Life Changer of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Hubbard was nominated by his principal, Kenneth Gardner.

Ever since Hubbard joined Deer Valley High School, he has made it his mission to empower students and help them grow and learn. He has worked to create a safe and fun environment for children with disabilities to learn. Hubbard was selected to be the Head Varsity Football Coach in his second year on campus, turning the program around and helping his team reach a 3.0 GPA by the end of his first year. His love of sports and his passion for working with people with disabilities are demonstrative of the active role he plays in his community.

Hubbard also serves as the faculty advisor for the Black Student Union, and produces the BSU Awards night, recognizing the accomplishments of young African American students on campus.

“Ever since Mr. Hubbard was hired three years ago as a Special Education teacher for severely handicapped students, it was immediately clear that he was special,” Gardner said. “He is a dynamic personality and force on campus who remains humble, loving and compassionate, regardless of the situation.”

Each school year, Life Changer of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual Life Changer of the Year awards will be given during the 2017-2018 school year.



