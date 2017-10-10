Autopsy determines Danville woman died of gunshot in Byron homicide, Friday

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are continuing to investigate a homicide in Byron.

The autopsy was performed this morning on the victim, 37-year-old Emily Courchesne of Danville. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. (See related article).

On Friday morning, at about 10:05, Deputies were dispatched to a “Medical – PD” call at a residence on the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road in Byron.

Deputies found Courchesne deceased inside the home. Detectives later determined it was a homicide. Detectives believe Courchesne was killed sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday early morning. No motive or suspects have been established yet.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.



Share this: