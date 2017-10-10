Antioch boy struck by hit-and-run driver while riding bike gets new one from police, Schwinn City

From the Antioch Police Facebook page,

On Saturday, Sept. 30, shortly after 2 pm, 10-year-old Wesley was riding his bicycle in front of his home on Bart Avenue, when a vehicle struck him from behind. The vehicle fled towards Marie Avenue, dragging Wesley’s bike underneath it. Fortunately for Wesley, he was knocked off of his bike and didn’t end up underneath the car. He still suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

With so few leads to work with, and Wesley’s bike being destroyed in the incident, Officer McElroy contacted Ron and Kelly Lopez, the owners of Schwinn City at 814 A Street.

After hearing what happened to Wesley, without hesitation, Ron and Kelly graciously agreed to split the cost of a new bike with Ofc. McElroy, and do what they could to help. All of the officers and dispatchers working day shift heard what Ofc. McElroy was doing, and chipped in their own money to help Wesley. The money donated, along with Ron and Kelly’s generosity, was enough to purchase a new bike for Wesley.

On Oct. 1st the entire dayshift crew and Ron Lopez, delivered Wesley’s new bike to him and his parents at their home. Ron included a new bike lock, and Antioch PD also added a new bike helmet. Wesley was beyond excited and appreciative, as were his parents.

Although the responsible driver and vehicle have not been located or identified, we are happy we could brighten Wesley’s day. The vehicle could only be described as an older grey sedan, similar in appearance to a Honda Accord. It possibly has tinted windows, and could have some front end or right-side damage.

Anyone with any information as to the location of the vehicle or the identity of the driver, please contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441, and refer any information to Officer McElroy, Case Number 17-10545.



Share this:



More police & kid





bike





police, kid, bike & Ron

