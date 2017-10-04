Two cars struck by bullets during gun fight in Antioch, Tuesday morning

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10:10 am, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a gun fight between two cars at the intersection of McFarlan Ranch Road and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings in two different intersections.

No victims were located at the scene. One of the involved vehicles was located abandoned nearby. At this time, evidence shows that only the two involved vehicles were struck by gunfire and one of the vehicles is still outstanding.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



