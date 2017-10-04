Rema African fashions, gifts and art at M & D Specialty Collections in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown

Rema at M & D Specialty Collections located at 418 West 2nd street Antioch, specializes in African themed fashion, accessories, graphic art, jewelry, skin care, and much more. This unique fashion outlet is owned by Debo Fashokun and her husband, who is also the resident artist Dr. Adeyinka Fashokun. Debo is also a nursing instructor in Concord.

The couple greatly appreciates art, music, fashion and beauty, and love to share these with others from an African perspective. That’s why they opened the store, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, last year.

Dr. Fashokun attended the renowned California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in General Design, majoring in Graphic Design and Illustration. Dr. Fashokun went on to earn a Master’s degree in Art Education, with distinction, and then a Doctoral degree in education, Curriculum and Instruction, with major focus on Visual Arts Education, from the University of San Francisco.

Customers and visitors at the shop have many commendable reports about their unique gifts and fashionable items, incense, etc. They are one of a kind in the Bay Area. M & D Specialty Collection serves everyone who appreciates beauty and uniqueness.

You can choose from original artwork with authenticity certificates, prints, greeting cards, classy African clothing and accessories, and much more. Please visit the art gallery on their website at http://graphosedifix.org and their clothing and accessories collection at https://remacollections.com/ You can also follow them on Facebook at mdspecialtycollections.

Stop by the store and see all they have to offer, Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Share this:



husband artist





art3





M&D ladies

