Same city, but two girls’ volleyball programs that are completely opposite

By Jesus Cano

The BVAL high school girls’ volleyball season began Tuesday, Sept. 26 with the Antioch High and Deer Valley High teams competing from two completely opposite positions. Deer Valley sweeps Antioch 3-0 in crosstown match.

Antioch Panthers

This year the Panthers welcomed new head coach Mary Granado. She is no stranger to Antioch as she is an alumnus of the program and served as a coach in both the boys’ and girls’ program under former head coach Dave Driskell.

Her goal now is to shape it to see progress in her team, as they have not won a game in the last two seasons. But that all changed when Antioch defeated San Rafael in pre-league play.

“I am entering this program with the hopes of developing these girls into an at least competitive program,” Granado said. “It will take continued hard work, dedication, and the passion these kids have to climb up the ladder.”

Senior Sydney Palmer is a hitter to keep an eye on. She is described as a player that can be counted for on and off the court according to Granado. Additionally, she has the most club experience down her belt.

A notable fresh talent according to Granado is freshman Angie Escorsia. Her journey began at the JV level but found her way up to varsity. Granado is better high on her for not only this season but future years to come.

Granado’s familiarity comes into play with senior setter Michelle Saive. Described to be “Loud proud and full of fire” by her coach, and is committed to every single play on the court.

Antioch opened up league play against Heritage in Brentwood on Sept. 26 but lost 3-0.

Deer Valley Wolverines

Deer Valley went a perfect 10-0 in league play and were able to capture the BVAL title, its first in six years. Head coach Cheryl Brinkman expects her team to perform well, and her recipe is to provide a strong pre-season schedule.

“This year we have had a much tougher pre-season which I am hoping will make us ready to win BVAL again,” Brinkman said.

Senior Jenna Ewert is a jack of all trades. She can be used as a hitter and excels at it which is why she is considered a top 100 recruit. During the fall on the hardwood she is primary used at setter and is described to have amazing hands when it comes to assisting her teammates.

A connection that Ewert has with junior Kristina Salazar, who much like Ewert has the ability to play the setter and and make offensive attacks as a hitter. Another player on offensive highlighted by Brinkman is Becki Strait. She had 170 kills in last year’s perfect campaign.

Senior Carina Johns contributes to the team defensively according to Brinkman. Her strength is the key blocks she performs for her team.

Jazlyn Avelino is described to have bullet like serves, and has improved her serves according to Brinkman.

Deer Valley began their season on the road by taking on and defeating Pittsburg 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 28 the Deer Valley Wolverines traveled across town to Antioch High and beat the Panthers 3-0.



