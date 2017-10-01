Antioch Sports Legends 2017 inductees to be honored at gala October 6 & 7

Starting its second decade of honoring Antioch’s “Best of the Best”, The Antioch Sports Legends, a program of the Antioch Historical Society, will be honoring its eleventh class of Inductees. Legends Weekend kicks off with the Sports Legends Alumni Golf Tournament, open to all golfers, on October 6th at 12:00 Noon. A welcome reception will follow at 6:00 PM and the culmination of the weekend will be the Induction Gala the following night at 6:00 PM. All events will be at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center.

This year they celebrate and recognize a stellar and diverse group of athletes, a team, a coach and a community service recipient. Antioch Sports Legends Class of 2017 Inductees are;

Brian Boccio, Football AHS 1993

The speedy running back held school records in single season and career rushing yards and touchdowns for 22 years until Najee Harris eclipsed both. He was a two- time All-BVAL running back and team MVP as a senior. He went on to the University of Nevada at Reno where he earned three varsity letters and became the Wolfpack’s starting outside linebacker

Daniel Denham, Baseball, DVHS 2001

With a blazing fastball Daniel Denham dawned the young Deer Valley baseball program in 1998. He was a four-year starting pitcher and earned All-BVAL 1st Team in 1999, 2000 and 2001. He was named All-State and 2nd team All-American his senior year. He was drafted with the 17th pick in the 1st round by the Cleveland Indians and pitched professionally for nine years and was named to three All-Star teams.

Brian White, Cross-Country AHS 1991

Two-time team MVP White had an amazing senior year finishing 6th overall at the State Cross-Country Championships and followed that up with a blistering track season where he set school records in the 2 Mile and 5,000 Meter Runs. He won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the BVAL meet and ran the 3,200 at the State Track Meet. He later went on to DVC and set a school record in the 10,000 Meters and ran in the state community college championships in both sports.

Willis Ball, Track and Field Coach AHS

Ball coached track and field at Antioch High for over 25 years and was instrumental in the growth of so many athletes. His specialty was the Shot Put and Discus and his athletes won over 50 individual league or section titles. Six of his athletes finished in the top eight at the California State Meet. In 1990 Ball was recognized by his peers as the Honor Track Coach of the North Coast Section.

Angela Lindsay, Water Polo AHS 1996

Lindsay was named to back to back All-BVAL and East Bay first teams and garnered Honorable Mention All-American Honors. In her senior year, she was one of only 13 players nationally to be selected and play for the Under 17 USA Water Polo team. Lindsay was a two-time team MVP and selected twice to the Top 50 Female Athletes by the CC Times. She earned five varsity letters at UC Davis in Water Polo and Swimming.

Horace “Zedo” Catollico, Community Service Recipient

“Zedo” as he is known to so many, started coaching little league baseball in 1970 and his coaching career would continue through the turn of the century. His teams won over six championships and he led three all-star teams to post season success. He was also a director for the Junior Giants and Junior Warriors programs and worked with the Antioch Recreation Department for 18 years setting up baseball and softball fields.

Tasha Cupp, Softball AHS 1994

Cupp was named 1st Team All-BVAL and All-East Bay in 1994. She was the team and leagues Most Valuable Player. Upon graduation she enrolled at Harvard University and rewrote the Crimson softball record books. She was named to four All-Ivy League teams and in 1998 she led Harvard to its first post season appearance in school history while earning League Pitcher of the year. Her perfect game that year is still listed as a top 25 moment in Harvard sports. Cupp was inducted into the Harvard Varsity Club’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

Herb Miles, Wrestling AHS 1965

A three-sport star at AHS, Miles excelled on the wrestling mat winning the DVAL Championships and placing 2nd at North Coast and going on to wrestle in the Northern California Championships his senior season. After playing baseball for two years at DVC, he embarked on a boxing career that earned him a Golden Gloves Championship and an invitation to the Olympic Trials in 1976 where after two victories a broken hand ended his career. He was a sparring partner of Heavyweight Champion of the World, George Foreman.

Sheree Ogden, Track and Field AHS 1987

Regarded as one of the top weight throwers in Antioch High history. This three time DVAL champion became the first AHS track athlete to qualify for the State Meet in both the Shot Put and Discus in 1987, where her 7th place finish in the discus is the highest ever for a AHS female thrower. Thirty years later Ogden is still ranked in the top three all time in both events.

Kris Gravelle, All-Around Female Athlete AHS 1991

A six-time All-BVAL performer, Gravelle mastered three sports Volleyball, Basketball and Softball and capped a fabulous junior season by being named All- League in all three sports. She then catapulted that success into a three-year varsity Volleyball career at UC Davis. At UC Davis she earned All-Conference First Team, and Honorable Mention, was named to the All-Region and All-District Academic teams while leading her Aggie teams to three straight conference titles and NCAA post season appearances.

Chris Hurd, Football DVHS 2001

The four-year starting quarterback for Deer Valley High earned All-State underclassmen honors as a sophomore and ALL-BVAL as a senior in addition to being named honorable mention “Best in the West”. His career passing yards of 4,804 is the most ever by any quarterback in Antioch history. Chris earned a full ride scholarship to Washington State University where he was a member of the 2003 Rose Bowl team.

Chuck Stapleton, Football AHS 1948

Stapleton was an All-Contra Costa County Athletic League selection on both offense and defense his junior and senior seasons. This rugged tackle was a foundation for three of legendary coach Jack Danilovich’s teams of the late 40’s He was selected to the All-Northern California team in 1946 and ‘47 and was team MVP his senior season. He later went on to be a very successful local business owner and community leader.

Shannon Felix, Wrestling AHS 1982

Felix was a three-time DVAL Champion, a three-time place winner at North Coast Section and wrestled at the State Meet in 1982. He followed up his stellar prep career by being named a Junior College All-American in 1984 and earned a scholarship to San Jose State University where he finished third at the Western Athletic Conference Championships in 1985.

Tom Rhoads, Track and Field AHS 1976

Rhoads won the Diablo Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section Division championships in the discus his senior year setting the stage for a brilliant 5th place finish at the State Meet in 1976 and was named the Contra Costa Times Field Athlete of the Year. After 41 years, Rhodes top mark of 173’ 7” is still second-best discus throw of all time at AHS.

Ryan Walker, All-Around Male Athlete AHS 1991

This amazing all-around athlete was a three-time BVAL and two-time North Coast Section champion in Wrestling and placed 4th at the State Meet in 1991. He also was a Second Team All-BVAL performer as a ferocious hitting strong safety in football. He capped his amazing senior year by winning the BVAL Diving Championship and took 5th at North Coast. He accepted a wrestling scholarship to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after turning down football scholarships from Hawaii and UNLV.

1995 AHS Boys Volleyball Team

Coach Lou Panzella’s fabulous team rode a perfect 10-0 league record and three Invitational Tournament Championships into the North Coast Section Playoffs where they ran through to the title match versus top-seeded College Park. The mighty Panthers were too tough that day and downed the Falcons to earn its first NCS Banner. The team was led by Larry Lentz II, Lawrence Lentz III, Joe Peck, Matt Dunn and Jon Tiernan.

The Class of 2017 will be enshrined on October 7th at the Induction Gala at 6:00 PM at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center. A limited amount of tickets are available for $65 from September 1-17 or when sold out. Checks can be made out to Antioch Sports Legends and sent to Joanne Bilbo, 234 Flagstone Drive, Antioch, CA 94509.

For details on the alumni golf tournament, open to all golfers, contact Steve Parks at (925) 550-3819 or sdparks43@gmail.com

More information about Antioch Sports Legends, the Induction Gala, Golf Tournament and becoming a volunteer is available at www.antiochsportslegends.com or the ASL Office at (925) 757-1326 Ext. 12.



