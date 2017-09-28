«

Nominate someone who has made a difference in the arts in Contra Costa County by Sept 28

The Arts & Culture Commission of Contra Costa County (AC5) is seeking nominations for the 2017 Arts Recognition Awards. AC5 is celebrating its 20th Anniversary of honoring those who have made a significant artistic or philanthropic contribution to the communities in the County. The Commissioners ask that you nominate someone you feel is deserving of this award.

The nominees must be, or have been, an active supporter of arts and culture, with sustained contributions and work, that has had a far-reaching impact.  

Consider those you feel have made a difference in visual arts, music, performing arts, dance digital arts or arts education for this award. Other worthy candidates might be those who have shown exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to the growth and support of arts and culture, or organizations that have kept the arts alive through continuous or significant financial support.

Please visit www.AC5.org  for more details and to submit nominations online.

The nomination period closes at midnight on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

