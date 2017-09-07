Where were you in ’62?

Watch the classic film American Graffiti at Antioch’s historic, El Campanil Theatre and after enjoy the “Downtown Rivertown Antioch Classic Car Cruise.” So, put on your poodle skirt and sweater, or black leather jacket, slick back your hair and come on down to Rivertown this Sunday, September 10.

Movie Time: 2:00 pm

Price: Adults: $8 Seniors and Students: $7 Tickets Are Selling Fast

Bring your car. Meet the Pharoahs Car Club.

Parking lot security provided by Strategic Threat Management.

Walk around, visit the shops and watch…or join in the Downtown Rivertown Antioch Classic Car Cruise.

Cruise: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Please respect traffic rules. Downtown Rivertown shops will be open. (The route will be determined by the car in front of you).

Get your tickets at the Box Office next door to El Campanil Theatre, 602 W Second Street, Antioch or call (925) 757-9500 or purchase them online at www.ElCampaniltheatre.com.

Have lunch or can end your ride and have dinner at Original Mels Diner on Lone Tree Way, like the one featured in the movie.



Share this:



1973_American Graffiti movie poster

