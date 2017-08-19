Lafayette man, an Oakland Fire Captain arrested for child pornography

Antioch Police Detectives assisted in investigation

On Wednesday, Lafayette police officers arrested 58-year-old Richard Chew of Lafayette. An arrest warrant had been issued for Chew.

On August 19, 2017, the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation into Chew. Agencies involved in this investigation include the Office of the Sheriff, District Attorney’s Office, and Lafayette and Concord Police Departments.

During the investigation, a search warrant was served on Chew’s home on Harper Court in Lafayette and work location. Child pornography was found on Chew’s computer and other storage devices.

Chew was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for possession of child pornography. He is currently being held in lieu of $200,000 bail. The DA’s Office has already filed formal charges against Chew.

According to his Linkedin profile, which has since been removed, Chew stated that he is a Captain Of Fire for the Oakland Fire Department since 1989 until now and that he’s “Just a regular fire guy living the dream!”

ICAC is a multi-agency task force managed by the San Jose Police Department. In Contra Costa County, detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Antioch, Martinez, San Ramon, Concord, and Moraga police departments, the Office of the Sheriff, County Probation Department, and District Attorney’s Office participate in the task force.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders at (925) 957-8602.

