Antioch natives and Texas residents need help following Hurricane Harvey

Jesika Anderson was born in Antioch in 1991 and was raised by her mother Kelly Anderson in a little three-bedroom home on Parker Lane located off of Cavallo. Her mother Kelly owned the home for over thirty-five years and sold it in 2016 to move to Arnold California. Jesika grew up in this home with her mother and two sisters Jennifer Riley and Karissa Anderson. Jesika loved their home and their small local town. Jesika went to elementary, middle school and high school in Antioch. As a child, Jesika loved to visit the Antioch skating rink. She loved Antioch and always imagined she would raise her children here just as her mother did. Jesika has two small children, a daughter named Adelynn age six and a son named Jaxon age nine months whom she raises with her significant other, Kevin Kennedy.

They experienced several strands of bad luck and moved from place to place including Arnold, California where her mother and sister resided. Finding that stable work was scarce in such a small secluded town, Jesika moved back to Antioch where she secured a job at the Antioch Post Office. They found a small home to rent but had to move due to the owners wanting to sell the house. They could not find affordable housing in Antioch, be able to pay for daycare for two small children and other living expenses.

This last stroke of bad luck forced them to move from Antioch to Dickinson, Texas where they moved in with Kevin’s brother. Jesika secured a job with the U.S. Postal Service and Kevin was working part-time and caring for the children.

They purchased a car and their luck seemed to be changing when Jesika received the heart-wrenching notice that Hurricane Harvey was on its way. Eager to evacuate, Jesika was notified by the Post Office that they needed her to stay and work. She was asked to do a 13-mile route of deliveries the day prior to the hurricane hitting. Jesika was notified by her employer that it would only be a hard rain and not a hurricane. Desperate to retain her employment, she stayed.

The very next day, Jessika and Kevin began seeing the floor in their home slowly fill with water which eventually rose past Kevin’s knees and he’s over six-feet tall. As they looked outside, the car they had purchased was under water. Scared with their two small children and other family members in the home they became desperate reaching out for help. When the emergency crews came to rescue them, they went to the wrong house. Still seeking help, they reached out to all their family members including the ones located throughout California and used social media to reach out for a rescue. Frightened, they tried every resource. Finally, Kevin decided to go and see if his brother’s car would start and it did. The water rose another three feet right after they left.

They fled to Webster, Texas and found a hotel room. They had found shelter but they weren’t out of deep water yet. They learned that the hotel was renting rooms out from under people to book other people who were willing to pay higher rates.

Jesika reached out to FEMA. They stepped in and spoke with the hotel guest services and ensured a secure room for them until the September 26. Jesika, Kevin, Kevin’s father, brother, sister-in-law and the two small children all shared a room up until FEMA stepped in. They left with literally the clothes on their back and have only been able to purchase the smallest of life’s necessities, such as warm clothes and items for the children with small gifts of love from their friends and family. Although every little bit of help is greatly appreciated, it isn’t enough to get them back on their feet. They have a long road ahead of them.

For those who would like to help Jesika, Kevin and their family financially, a PayPal account has been set up in her name at https://www.paypal.me/jesikaanderson.



