Johnny Cash Tribute at Antioch’s El Campanil Theatre Saturday Sept. 9

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash with the Tennessee Three

Saturday September 9, 2017  8:00 pm

For the past 10 years, Garner and his band have faithfully recreated Cash’s biggest hits with stunning accuracy in this not-to-be-missed musical event. From a special concert airing on PBS to shows at Folsom and San Quentin Prisons, it’s easy to see why this is the premier tribute to the “Man in Black.” The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash’s life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three.

All Ages

Tickets: ​Adults: $27    Seniors: (62 & Over):  $25   Youth: (under 18): $10

For tickets or more information visit https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/cash-tribute-show.html or call the box office at (925) 757-9500.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

 

