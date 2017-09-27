Antioch Police arrests man with stolen firearm

On Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Antioch Police patrol officers contacted two occupants inside of a suspicious vehicle located near I Street and W. 7th Street. One occupant, who was known to be on parole, admitted to having a firearm inside of his vehicle. Officers arrested the male and recovered a firearm that was later confirmed to be stolen.

The subject was booked at County jail for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammo, possessing a stolen firearm, and a parole violation.



