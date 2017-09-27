«
»

Antioch Police arrests man with stolen firearm

Stolen firearm discovered by Antioch Police during the traffic stop of a known felon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo by APD

On Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Antioch Police patrol officers contacted two occupants inside of a suspicious vehicle located near I Street and W. 7th Street. One occupant, who was known to be on parole, admitted to having a firearm inside of his vehicle. Officers arrested the male and recovered a firearm that was later confirmed to be stolen.

The subject was booked at County jail for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammo, possessing a stolen firearm, and a parole violation.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


stolen gun


This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Antioch Police arrests man with stolen firearm”

  1. RJB says:
    September 27, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Just another typical Tuesday in good ‘ol Antioch.

    I bet there are tons of parolees with firearms in their vehicles roaming around Antioch.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

interproportional-bangalay