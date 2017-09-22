7th Annual Nature’s Canvas Exhibit opens at Antioch’s Lynn House Gallery Saturday

The Arts & Cultural Foundation of Antioch is proud to present the works of artists living in and around the Delta at the Lynn House Gallery. With the many hills and valleys, along with East Bay Regional Park properties, artists have an abundance of opportunities to capture nature and all its wonders in many art forms. The Nature’s Canvas Exhibit will have many works of art in clay, watercolor, oils, acrylic, mixed media and photography.

The Lynn House Gallery is located at 809 West 1st Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown in a quaint 1907 Victorian. The exhibit will showcase approximately 60 artworks and opens on Saturday, September 23rd, with a free artist reception from 2-4 PM. The exhibit continues through October 14th on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1-4 PM. The artist reception and exhibit are free to the public.

Registered artists are: Mahnaz Azarafrooz, Lori Azzolino, Gloria Cannon, Prudence Capelle, Anna Chunn, Eloine Chapman, Chelsea Colbert, Nina Collosi, Trudy Couch, Clyde Cox, Dianne Curtain, Becky Decierto, Paul Duggan, Michele Eakin, Betty Espindola, Chelsea Sarah Evans, Mary Evans, Linda Fead, Art Garcia, Yoshiko Gobbell, Easy Gonzalez, Catherine Hanson, Jennifer Johnson, Beverly Knight, Roswitha Kress, Paulette Lagana, Ellen LaVaccare, Ryan Lutes, Colleen Madge-Stevens, AnnMarie McGill, Sarah Moore, Beverly Prather-Martinez, Mike Nelson, Barbara Rausch, Paul Schorr, Joel Summerhill and Beverly C. Turner.

For more information visit www.Art4Antioch.org, call (925) 779-7018 or email Diane@Art4Antioch.org



PauletteLagan- Greenery





AnnMarie McGill Pelicano

