Oakley man suspected in attempted Byron homicide arrested in Antioch Tuesday

The suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted homicide in Byron is now in custody. 22-year-old Antonio Morales of Oakley was arrested on Tuesday in Antioch by a U.S. Marshals Task Force that worked in conjunction with Office of the Sheriff Detectives.

On September 2, 2017, Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 3000 block of Taylor Road in Bryon. Callers also reported an unknown suspect speeding through a parking lot with his vehicle aimed toward a group of people. The vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, reportedly struck numerous people and that several people were injured.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Deputies determined two people were hit by the car. They were treated and released from the hospital. Detectives later identified Morales, the driver, as the suspect.

On Wednesday Morales was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Morales is being held in lieu of $2,310,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.



Antonio Morales in custody

