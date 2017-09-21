Credit card skimmers found at Valero station on Somersville Road in Antioch, Thursday morning

By Sergeant Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 11:06 AM, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the Valero gas station located at 2101 Somersville Road on a report of a credit card skimmer located at the gas pumps. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was discovered a total of six credit card skimmers were located within the gas pumps. Officers have not yet been able to determine how long the skimmers have been in place.

The Antioch Police Department encourages those who have purchased gasoline at the Valero gas pumps using their credit/debit cards to please check with their local financial institutions for any potential theft(s) from the illegal use of their access card. If it is discovered that you in fact suffered a financial loss please contact your local authority to make a report.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



