Antioch Police identify, DA charges suspect with murder in Tuesday domestic dispute turned deadly

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit

On Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 9:54 AM, residents in the 300 block of Lawton Street called 9-1-1 regarding a verbal argument occurring outside between three men. It was reported that one of the men had a firearm and was pointing it at another. Shortly afterwards, several calls came into the dispatch center that gunshots were being fired. (See related article).

After the initial response by the Antioch Police Department’s patrol division, several detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to initiate an investigation into the shooting. Detectives determined that suspect 31-year-old Dominic Griffin was detained at the scene after shooting his 43-year-old stepfather and 24-year-old half-brother.

Detectives learned that just before the shooting, Griffin was in a verbal argument with his stepfather at an apartment complex located on Lawton Street. During the argument, Griffin’s stepfather was joined by his adult son (Griffin’s half-brother) and the group continued to argue. As the argument escalated, Griffin brandished a pistol and fired it several times at his stepfather and half-brother striking each of them several times. Upon being shot, Griffin’s stepfather fell to the ground suffering from mortal injuries. Griffin’s half-brother fled the scene after being shot and called for help at a convenience store located a couple of blocks away. Griffin remained at the scene until police arrived.

On Wednesday afternoon Antioch detectives met with the District Attorney’s Office and presented the facts of the case. After reviewing the case, the Deputy District Attorney filed the following charges against Dominic Griffin: PC 187(a) Murder, PC 664/187 ATTEMPTED MURDER, and PC 12022.53(b) Firearm Enhancement.



Dominic Griffin

