Shoot out results in one death in Antioch Tuesday morning

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit

On Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 9:54 AM, residents in the 300 block of Lawton Street called 9-1-1 regarding a verbal argument occurring outside between three men. It was reported that one of the men had a firearm and was pointing it at another. Shortly afterwards, several calls came into the dispatch center that gunshots were being fired. Witnesses calling in reported that one male victim was down on the ground, one male victim fled the area on-foot, and one male suspect remained at the scene who was armed with what appeared to be a pistol.

Several officers responded to the area and detained one male suspect who complied with police commands. Afterwards, officers began administering CPR to one male victim who was down on the ground. The Fire Department responded and took over life-saving measures, but the victim was mortally wounded and passed away at the scene.

The male victim who fled on-foot ran to a local convenience store and was contacted by police. The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to a local area hospital. The surviving victim was admitted into surgery and is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.

At this time, it appears that all the involved parties to this incident have been contacted, accounted for, and/or detained. The firearm allegedly used in this incident was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: