Off-duty sheriff’s deputy victim shoots suspect during road range, domestic violence incident in Antioch Tuesday night

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at 9:56 PM, the Antioch Police responded to the call of a road rage incident that ended in a shooting. Initially, a female victim called the Antioch Police to report a road rage incident. The incident started on Delta Fair Boulevard and culminated near the 4200 block of Lone Tree Way.

During the incident, the suspect vehicle chased the victim’s vehicle a short distance through the city while repeatedly colliding into the victim’s vehicle. Once both vehicles came to a stop, the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a tire jack. The male driver of the victim vehicle, an off-duty out of county sheriff’s deputy, fired a pistol at the suspect striking him one time. The victims of the road rage waited for police to respond while the suspect fled the area. During the investigation, officers were able to determine that this crime was domestic in nature.

The investigation led officers to a different location in the city where the injured suspect was contacted. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Afterwards, the suspect was booked into the county jail on several felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



