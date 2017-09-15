Antioch police seek teen girl who pepper sprayed male student at Deer Valley High Monday morning

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:48 AM, Antioch Officers responded with ConFire for the report of students and staff exposed to Pepper Spray while in class. It was learned that a female juvenile got into an argument with a male juvenile. During the argument, the female sprayed the male with pepper spray.

Two students and three school staff members were exposed through contact when they tried to intervene. All were later treated by medical staff on scene and then cleared through area hospitals. The responsible is known and is currently being sought.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



