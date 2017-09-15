County Sheriff’s Detectives seek Oakley man as suspect in attempted Byron homicide

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are looking for 22-year-old Antonio Morales of Oakley in connection to an attempted homicide incident in Byron.

At about 2:04 AM on September 2, 2017, Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 3000 block of Taylor Road in Bryon. Callers also reported an unknown suspect speeding through a parking lot with his vehicle aimed toward a group of people. Initial reports indicated the vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, struck numerous people, shots had been fired and several people were injured.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Two people were hit by the car. They were treated and released from the hospital. Detectives later identified Morales, the driver, as the suspect. There is a warrant for his arrest for two counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Morales or on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.



Share this:



Antonio Morales

