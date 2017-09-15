BREAKING NEWS: Retired Judge Diana Becton appointed Interim Contra Costa District Attorney

Three County Supervisors prefered retired Judge Diana Becton as Interim Contra Costa District Attorney over Supervising Deputy DA Paul Graves. Supervisors Gioia, Burgis and Glover favored Becton, while Andersen and Mitchoff favored Graves.

However, they then voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to appoint Becton who starts in her new job next Monday. She will be the first woman and as an African-American, Judge Becton will be the first person of color to hold the position.

Please check back later for more details.



Share this:



DBecton-CCLawyer.cccba.org

