Antioch Police search for suspects in Monday morning smash and grab robbery at jewelry store

On September 11, 2017, at 11:02 AM Antioch Police Officers responded to a reported robbery at Lauryn Jewelers located at 5887 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. It was learned that two individuals entered the business and assaulted the clerk with pepper spray. The suspects smashed multiple jewelry cases and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry. They fled into the parking lot on foot. The clerk was uninjured and treated for the pepper spray exposure.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



