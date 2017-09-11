Decker, McCarthy, Chadwick collect Antioch Speedway wins Saturday night

By Don Martin, II

Antioch, CA…September 9…Jeff Decker won the 20-lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the fifth win of the season for the point leader. Paul Guglielmoni paced the first three Main Event laps ahead of Decker. A lap four restart provided Decker with an opportunity to race by Guglielmoni on the back stretch for the lead. Reigning champion Richard Papenhausen moved into second and started pressuring Decker for the lead. However, Decker pulled away in the waning laps to record the impressive victory. Papenhausen settled for second ahead of Terry Kuntz, Kimo Oreta and Jim Freethy.

Art McCarthy won his second 20 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. The ageless Sprint Car veteran has two wins and a second in his last three starts as he continues to cut into Marissa Polizzi’s point lead. McCarthy and fellow heat winner Dan Gonderman shared the front row for the Main Event, but title contender Burt Foland Jr. raced into second behind McCarthy at the start. There were two early yellow flags, but the final 17 laps went all green. McCarthy was being careful with a slower car on lap 15, allowing Foland to close the gap. McCarthy made a move past the slower car on the back stretch and continued his rapid pace for a well-earned victory. Foland settled for his fourth second place finish. Gonderman won a close battle with Polizzi for third as Ricky Brophy rounded out the Top 5.

Kellen Chadwick returned to action and won his third A Modified Main Event. The race was a battle of attrition as several drivers didn’t make it to the end. Chadwick was the class of the field as he grabbed the win ahead point point leader Bobby Motts Jr. Heat race winner Scott Busby settled for third ahead of Sean O’Gara and Gregg McElhaney.

Reigning B Modified champion Trevor Clymens won his fifth 20 lap Main Event of the season. The race looked like it would go to past A Modified champion Kenny Neu. Neu led the first 13 laps through multiple yellow flags. Clymens was running second when Neu slowed in Turn 4 for a lap 14 caution flag. Clymens led the pack on the restart and led the rest of the way for the victory. Mark Garner battled point leader K.C. Keller for a second-place finish as Tommy Frazier and Nick Caughman Jr. completed the Top 5.

Kimo Oreta collected his fourth 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event victory in the Sun Drop Racing #15 car. Oreta had a front row start in a race that was destined to go non-stop, and he charged into the lead at the drop of the green flag. He stretched his advantage to a half-lap ahead of second place by the time Bob Kempf threw the checkered flag, leaving the battle was for second. Despite relentless pressure from Mark Garner, Lori Brown kept her cool and earned a season best second place finish. Mike Gustafson made a couple of late passes to finish fourth ahead of fellow heat race winner Jim Freethy.

Melissa Myers won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the second win of the season for the two time division champion. Jordon Swank led the Main Event for four laps before Chris Long made a high move in Turn 4 to grab the lead. Long slowed on the back stretch as Swank and Myers made it a three wide race up front on lap seven. Long fell back several positions, but a red flag flew moments later for a blocked race track exit. Long was back in the lead for the restart, but he slowed on lap nine. Myers raced into the lead at that point ahead of Brent Curran. Myers led the final ten laps to win ahead of Curran, Gene Haney, Cameron Swank and point leader Chris Sorensen.

Jason Armstrong won the 15 lap Bay Area Hardtops Main Event. This was the 15th running of the Chet Thomson Memorial, and the race ran non-stop. Armstrong sprinted out to a straightaway lead over the dueling Ken Retzloff and Tommy Thomson, but Armstrong slowed his pace in traffic on lap six. Retzloff used traffic to break away from Thomson, and he chased Armstrong closely. However, Armstrong scored his second straight Thomson Memorial win ahead of Retzloff. Thomson managed to hold off last starter Kimo Oreta for third as Dan Williams rounded out the Top 5.

Next Saturday is the 2nd Annual John Soares Sr. Top Dog Memorial, which honors the man who promoted Antioch Speedway from its opening in 1961 to 1980. The All Star Series Winged 360 Sprints are back along with the DIRTcar Late Models, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Dwarf Cars and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

All Star Series Antioch Speedway – Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Models Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Dennis Souza, Richard Papenhausen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Terry Kuntz, Kimo Oreta, Jim Freethy.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Art McCarthy, Dan Gonderman. Main Event (20 Laps)-Art McCarthy, Burt Foland Jr., Dan Gonderman, Marissa Polizzi, Ricky Brophy.

A Modifieds Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brian Pearce, Scott Busby. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Motts Jr., Scott Busby, Sean O’Gara, Gregg McElhaney.

B Modifieds Heat Winners (8 Laps)-K.C. Keller, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Mark Garner, K.C. Keller, Tommy Frazier, Nick Caughman Jr.

Limited Late Models Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jim Freethy, Mike Gustafson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Lori Brown, Mark Garner, Mike Gustafson, Jim Freethy.

Hobby Stocks Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Chris Long. Main Event (20 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Brent Curran, Gene Haney, Cameron Swank, Chris Sorensen.

Bay Area Hardtops Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Jason Armstrong. Main Event-Jason Armstrong, Ken Retzloff, Tommy Thomson, Kimo Oreta, Dan Williams.



