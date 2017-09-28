Antioch Police traffic enforcement stops reckless “side shows” cites 57 other violators

By Sergeant Powell Meads, Antioch Police Traffic Division

Traffic related complaints are among the highest frequency of complaints received by the Antioch Police Department. This includes speeding, stop sign violations, reckless driving, and many others. The Antioch Police Department takes these complaints and traffic safety in general very seriously.

The Antioch Police Department has begun conducting proactive traffic enforcement patrols in an effort to alleviate traffic related issues and reduce collisions.

The most recent proactive traffic operation was conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Officers issued a total of 57 citations for a variety of traffic violations including speeding, red light violations, stop sign violations, and cell phone use. More proactive enforcement operations will occur in the near future.

In addition, officers on regular patrol are providing extra patrol in known locations for reckless driving and side shows. On Friday, Sept. 23rd, an officer observed a 26-year-old Antioch resident “spinning donuts” in the parking lot of Kmart. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded. Also on Friday, an officer observed a 22-year-old Brentwood resident “spinning donuts” in the parking lot of the Antioch In-Shape Gym. The driver was also arrested for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded.

Anyone who witnesses reckless or dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.



