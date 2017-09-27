Antioch Police find young man shot at least twice Wednesday afternoon

By Corporal Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at about 4:00 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the intersection of the Lone Tree Way and Mokelumne Drive for several gunshots fired in the area. A 22-year-old male was located at the scene suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: