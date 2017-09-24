Want to know what services and resources Antioch has to offer its residents? Join us, as the City of Antioch presents its annual, “Senior Resource Fair” in collaboration with the Antioch Senior Citizens Club. The “Senior Resource Fair” will be held at the Antioch Senior Center located at, 415 West 2nd Street, Antioch, CA. The date is set for Friday, September 29th, 2017. The event will run between 9:00-11:00 am.

This event will be full of information for seniors, such as senior services, housing, medical practices and various vendors that will display their products and provide informational pamphlets. We will provide refreshments and snacks to all attendees at no cost, although, a monetary donation will be asked, with all proceeds being donated to the Antioch Senior Citizens Club. While this is tailored to our older, mature residents, we welcome all interested residents to our event.

“The Annual Antioch Senior Resource Fair is a great opportunity for the community to meet and network with service providers,” said Anibal Hidalgo. In 2016, we had a great turn out and our goal is to always improve year after year. Among the many benefits of sharing resources within the community, Hidalgo says that “this event creates a bridge between residents of Antioch and local business and organization.”

As an incentive to those that visit us, free Tote Bags embroidered with the City of Antioch and the Antioch Senior Citizens Club logos will be available to the first 150 visitors.

The City of Antioch Department of Recreation strives in unifying and strengthening our community by creating quality experiences that inspire lifelong learning. Through our partnership with the Antioch Senior Citizens Club, we create year-round events that promote community engagement and fun-filled moments as well as hold strong to the values of the Recreation Department for the City of Antioch. The Senior Resource Fair is one of the many events that we coordinate to support and give back to the community. So please join us.

Interested in being a vendor at our Senior Resource Fair, please contact Anibal Hidalgo, Recreation Coordinator, at ahidalgo@ci.antioch.ca.us or 925-779-7076.



