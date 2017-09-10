«

Shooting on Highway 4 in Antioch Friday night

By Public Information Officer Brandon Correia, Contra Costa CHP

On Friday, September 8, 2017, at about 9:34 PM a freeway shooting occurred on Highway 4 eastbound around Somersville Road in Antioch. The driver in the victims’ vehicle was struck and his passenger was not. The victim drove himself and passenger to a local hospital in Antioch.  An unknown suspect vehicle with unknown occupants fled the scene and continued on Highway 4 eastbound.

CHP arrived on scene and at the hospital to contact the victim.  The male driver had indeed been shot in his upper extremity and his injury was non-life threatening. CHP also inspected the victims’ vehicle and it did appear that it had been shot.

CHP also shut down areas of Highway 4 by Somersville Road to search for, locate, and secure evidence located at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation and are still investigating whether this was a targeted shooting or an isolated road rage incident.

