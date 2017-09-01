On Tuesday night, August 29, 2017 at about 10:23pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a two-vehicle traffic collision in the eastbound lanes of HWY 4 at Solano Way. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, it was determined that a red Honda HR-V collided with the back of an unoccupied flatbed truck within the south shoulder. The female driver of the Honda tragically did not survive the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the solo female driver of the Honda (24-year-old female from Brentwood) was traveling eastbound on HWY 4, partially within the south shoulder, and collided into the back of the unoccupied International 4700 flatbed truck, which was stopped within the shoulder. The Honda sustained major frontend damage and unfortunately the driver of the Honda succumb to her injuries at the scene. HWY 4 eastbound was shut down for about one hour and 40 minutes for the investigation and removal of the vehicles.

An earlier report that it was a hit-and-run and the truck was located later was incorrect, according to Contra Costa CHP Public Information Officer Brandon Correia.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision but it is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



Hwy 4 fatal crash KRON4

