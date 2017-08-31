Escape the heat at Antioch cooling stations and Water Park

Antioch Community Centers are ready to greet you if you need to escape the heat during the next few days. The Antioch Senior Center is a recognized cooling station and is open to all residents from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm. There is plenty of room and residents can visit and keep cool at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center during senior center hours.

The Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way is open for all residents from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm; the lobby is a great place to rest and visit. The community center will be open on Saturday and Sunday until 5:00 pm if anyone needs a place to get out of the heat.

The Antioch Water Park is open Friday, September 1st from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Admission is only $4.00 per person. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday the operating hours are 11:00 am – 6:00 pm; regular admission applies. Monday, Labor Day, is half-price admission day for all visitors. You can keep cool in the water for only $8.00 per person all day. Come splash with us while you keep cool. There are five different pools and spray parks for all ages at the water park.

For additional help please call the Recreation Department at (925) 776-3050, ext. 0.



