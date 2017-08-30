The Salvation Army deploying Antioch officers to Hurricane Harvey scene, offers where to donate

Today, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, The Salvation Army will send Hayward Corps officer Capt. John Kelley and Antioch Corps officers Capt. Randy and Major Sheryl Clarke to assist the Hurricane Harvey scene in Texas. The officers will provide emotional and spiritual care in areas where Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services teams are located. They are scheduled to be in Texas through September 12.

The Salvation Army has had more than 50 canteens (mobile kitchens) deployed to the affected areas in Texas. As of Monday evening, 6,288 meals, 7,162 snacks, and 5,664 drinks have been provided to evacuees and first responders.

Both Kelley and the Clarkes are familiar working in emergency disaster scenes. The officers worked together at the Clayton Fire (2016) and Valley Fire (2015) in Lake County. They handled meal services, along with emotional and spiritual care.

Donation Information

Monetary donations are only needed at this time. The Salvation Army uses 100% of disaster donations in support of local disaster relief operations.

To give, visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). Donations by mail may be designated “Hurricane Harvey” and sent to:

The Salvation Army

P.O. BOX 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301

In-kind donations are not currently being accepted outside the disaster area. However, these gifts are vitally important to your local Salvation Army. To give items locally, visit www.SATruck.com or call 1-800-SA-TRUCK.



