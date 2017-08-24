Suspects in July burglary in Antioch arrested and also charged with identity theft, elder abuse

By Sergeant Wisecarver, Antioch Police Special Operations Unit

On July 26, 2017, an Antioch family came home to find their house in the 3800 block of Oakley Road in Antioch had been burglarized. The victims contacted the Antioch Police Department in order to report the crime. The Antioch Patrol Officer who initially contacted the victims and started the investigation was able to locate and develop valuable leads.

An Antioch Police Detective took over the investigation and used these leads to identify two suspects. The first suspect was identified as 27-year-old Edwina Grunseth. The second suspect was identified as 27-year-old Max Wolfe.

The Detective uncovered additional evidence that led to a search warrant for Max Wolfe’s home in the city of Citrus Heights. Antioch Detectives served the search warrant at the home in Citrus Heights and found numerous pieces of property stolen from the Oakley Road home.

This case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges on Edwina Grunseth and Max Wolfe: PC 460(a) 1st degree residential burglary, PC 530.5 Identity theft, and PC 368 Elder abuse.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Tom Smith with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6876.



Suspects in July burglary

