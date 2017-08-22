Sheriff’s Deputies, Antioch Police arrest two after Highway 4 pursuit, Tuesday afternoon

From Concord to Martinez then ends in Antioch

At about 1:51 PM Tuesday afternoon, August 22, 2017 a Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriff pulled-up behind a stolen truck on westbound Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road in Bay Point. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver did not yield and led Deputies on a pursuit, which went to Alhambra Avenue in Martinez and then back eastbound on Highway 4 to Antioch.

The CHP and Antioch Police Department assisted the Office of the Sheriff during the pursuit.

The suspects were in a blue pickup truck with a white-topped shell, exited at the Hillcrest Avenue offramp and drove north into a residential neighborhood. The stolen truck collided with a fence on the 900 block of 13th Street in Antioch. The driver and the passenger fled on foot and ran to the back of homes along Lake Alhambra.

A police K-9 from the Sheriff’s Office apprehended the passenger, while Antioch Police Officers arrested the driver.

The driver is identified as 22-year-old Terry Nichols. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on numerous charges – possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest. Nichols is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail.

The passenger is identified as 19-year-old Mason Leonard. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on possession of stolen property, vandalism, and resisting charges. Leonard is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Hwy 4 pursuit on Tuesday. photo by KTVU Fox 2 News

