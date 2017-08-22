New veterans Second Chance Family Store now open in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown

Features rare war images available for purchase; benefits local non-profit

By Allen Payton

The East County Veterans have opened a new store, today, Monday, August 14, 2017 in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. It’s named the Second Chance Family Store and their first customer was Mike Gilmore, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army.

Located at 520 W. 2nd Street, the store offers clothes, shoes, military hats, housewares, home décor, artwork for sale to support the organization’s efforts serving veterans in Antioch and East County.

Josie Monaghan, the director of the organization and manager of both the new store and their Thrift Store next door, was excited to have the store open.

Before the store opened it hosted the first annual Iraq and Afghanistan Photo Art Gallery Sale, entitled “Warrior Images”, presented by Joey Garcia, a local combat veteran Marine and Monaghan’s son, on Sunday August 6.

The rare photos and images, taken by Garcia and many other veterans from operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, were and are for sale. All proceeds benefit East County Veterans Support Services, which is a local non-profit organization run by Josie Monaghan, who has been helping veterans for years.

The idea behind the art show was not only to raise money with veterans in need, but to inspire people with images captured overseas. Images like yours and mine that have been hidden away for years in my garage collecting dust.

“The photos serve many purposes, including to remind us of loved ones living or gone, who also served in previous conflicts of war, to enjoy as art in your home or to remind us of the voices of those veterans who sacrificed all, and are no longer with us,” said Garcia.

The event was catered by Big Don’s BBQ and featured a live performance by Antioch’s own Ben Benkert, plus music by DJ Christina Amato of CC entertainment.

Stop in the store today to see the photos and the many other items available for purchase. East County Veterans Support Services is a tax exempt non-profit 501c3 organization. For more information call (925) 206-4976 or email warmemories@yahoo.com. You can also “Like” them on Facebook.



