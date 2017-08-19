Driver suffering medical emergency crashes car into paint store injuring three in Antioch Saturday

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Saturday, August 19, 2017 at approximately 12:32 pm, Antioch Officers responded with Medical Personnel for a reported vehicle collision in the area of Contra Loma Blvd and the Eastbound Highway 4 Off-ramp.

On arrival, a small sedan was found to have exited the eastbound Highway 4 off-ramp and crossed Contra Loma Blvd. The vehicle had continued eastbound through the intersection and over the sidewalk without stopping. It went through a chain link fence and struck a utility box before coming to rest in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound Highway 4 onramp and Kelly Moore Paints. Medical personnel arrived and began treating the occupants of the vehicle. All were transported to area hospitals for treatment. It was learned all suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Contra Costa Fire Protection Department Captain George Laing, three people were injured, one was transported to the hospital by helicopter, and the store sustained some damage.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver possibly had a medical emergency before colliding with another vehicle on Highway 4 just west of the eastbound off-ramp for Contra Loma Blvd. The driver was still suffering this emergency as he came down the ramp and was unable to control or stop his vehicle. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were the cause of this accident. The driver of the vehicle struck on Highway 4 was present at the scene and was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



