Child dies in Antioch drowning accident, Wednesday night

By Corporal Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM, Antioch Police Officers along with the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a residence located on the 4600 Block of Durness Court for a report of a two-year-old female that fell in the family swimming pool.

Upon officers’ arrival, the child was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were administered by Antioch Police Officers and Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel. The child was transported to a local hospital where all efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.



Share this: