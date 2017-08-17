«

Child dies in Antioch drowning accident, Wednesday night

By Corporal Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM, Antioch Police Officers along with the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a residence located on the 4600 Block of Durness Court for a report of a two-year-old female that fell in the family swimming pool.

Upon officers’ arrival, the child was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were administered by Antioch Police Officers and Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel. The child was transported to a local hospital where all efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

One Comment to “Child dies in Antioch drowning accident, Wednesday night”

  1. RJB says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Watch your kids people. Simple.

