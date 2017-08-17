Last call for summer fun with half-price on Labor Day at the Antioch Water Park

On Monday, September 4th – Labor Day – the Antioch Water Park will be half price admission all day long. The hours of operation on September 4th are 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Bring your family and friends and join the lifeguards and recreation staff to say good-bye to summer fun. It’s a customer appreciation day for everyone so break out the swim suits one last time and enjoy the five slides, various pools and Cattail Harbor spray park.

Fall swimming lessons and fitness classes begin September 5th and registration is open now. This last session of classes will give all ages the opportunity to master that swim skill they have been working on all summer. Classes fill up early so do not wait to register. For more information call the Water Park at 925-776-3070 or visit the City’s website www.ci.antioch.ca.us/recreation .

COME SPLASH WITH US while summer is still here.



Share this: