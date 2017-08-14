August at El Campanil Theatre: Tributes to Elvis and Johnny Cash, plus the Vagabond Players

James Clark and the Jailhouse Rockers

California’s Premiere Elvis Tribute Band

Carrying on the Legacy of the King

Saturday, August 19 8:00 pm

James Clark is a Nationally Acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist, rated top 10 in Las Vegas King of Kings. He has performed with Elvis’ legendary Jordanaires, Laughlin, Nevada. Presently Headlining Casino’s. The Band has had the privilege to open for such acts as Mark Lindsay, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Steppen Wolf, The Drifters, Juice Newton and Jerry Lee Lewis.

James Clark & The Jail House Rockers, is California’s premiere Elvis tribute band.

Certain to bring back your Fondest Memories of Elvis. This is a high energy show, lasting two full hours with spectacular suits, and award-winning vocals performed by James Clark from 1968 to the late 1970’s. A Very Classy portrayal of Elvis Presley and his band.

All Ages. Reserved Seating ~ Tickets:

https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/james-clark.html

Adults: $27 Seniors (62 & Over): $25 Youth: (under 18): $10

The Vagabond Players present – A Bench In The Sun

Sunday August 27, 2017 2:00 pm

A Bench In The Sun by Ron Clarke

Two old fogies spend their days bickering on a bench in the courtyard of their retirement home. Burt is a sloppy, crusty former accountant; Harold is a dapper dandy with failed marriages and businesses. They suddenly have something new to argue about when faded Hollywood starlet—who the men admired in their younger days—takes up residency. Her flirtatious antics begin a competition between the friends as they vie for her attention. Hilarious antics abound.

MEET THE CAST: Rita Hamlin, Barry Hunau & Ron Craven

All Ages

Tickets: Adults: $15 Seniors (62& Over): $13 Youth (17 & Under): $10

https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/Bench-in-the-sun.html

​ James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash with the Tennessee Three

Saturday September 9, 2017 8:00 pm

For the past 10 years, Garner and his band have faithfully recreated Cash’s biggest hits with stunning accuracy in this not-to-be-missed musical event. From a special concert airing on PBS to shows at Folsom and San Quentin Prisons, it’s easy to see why this is the premier tribute to the “Man in Black.” The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash’s life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three.

All Ages

Tickets: ​Adults: $27 Seniors: (62 & Over): $25 Youth: (under 18): $10

https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/cash-tribute-show.html

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



