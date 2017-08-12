Congressman DeSaulnier to host Town Hall Meeting in Pittsburg on Monday

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), who represents portions of Antioch, will host a town hall meeting at Pittsburg Senior Center on Monday, August 14th at 6:30 p.m. Since assuming office in 2015, Mark has hosted 47 town halls and mobile district office hours throughout Contra Costa County.

The congressman invites residents to attend the town hall to listen to a presentation and legislative update. During the town hall constituents will have an opportunity to ask questions, share their opinions on actions taken by the Administration, and discuss issues important to their communities.

Pittsburg Town Hall

Monday, August 14, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburg Senior Center

300 Presidio Lane

Pittsburg, CA 94565

Please RSVP online at www.desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call 925-933-2660. For more information or to request ADA accommodations contact Congressman DeSaulnier’s office in Walnut Creek or Richmond.



