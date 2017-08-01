School supplies are a necessity not a want

Antioch High 16-year-old, Claryssa Wilson will host her annual Back 2 School Stuff The Bus School Supply Give-A-Way on Saturday, August 5, 2017. This event will enable students in the area an opportunity to shop for free school supplies at Somersville Towne Center at 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on this Saturday, August 5th. The first 200 students will receive a signature Warriors backpack, donated by the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in addition to some other Warrior fan favorites including additional mall-wide, back to school discounts.

“No student should not be successful due to a lack of needed school supplies,” said Claryssa, creator and host of the annual effort. “Schools supplies are a necessity, not a want.”

Many students have already benefited from the free school supplies. They attend school better prepared and ready to learn with free pencils, pens, calculators, notebooks and paper. The annual event enables students to have no excuses for not having school supplies.

Claryssa created her program the annual giveaway and School Supply Retention Program because she had peers who were disruptive in class since they did not have the basics, like a pen, paper or notebook. Some of the students she noted came from low-income homes like herself, and she just had to do something to help.



School Supply 17

