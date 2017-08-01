«
Speak Rivers Youth Outreach Project Back to School Celebration in Antioch, Sat., Aug. 5

Founded by award winning principal, motivational speaker and activist, Theresa Everett the Speak Rivers Youth Outreach Project is meant to give to our community, our kids, and our families by sending messages of positivity.

The free event will be held this Saturday, August 5 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. at Williamson Ranch Park, corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch.

There will be a backpack giveaway, jumper, food, music featuring the premiere of Come & Spy, and fun activities for the kids.

Theresa Everett

Everett, principal of Skyview Elementary School in Riverside County, CA, was honored in 2016 as Elementary Principal of the Year by the Western Riverside County Association of School Managers. 

Her school was awarded a California Gold Ribbon in 2016 by State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Antioch’s own Tom Torlakson.

The Gold Ribbon Awards recognize California schools that have made gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education. These include the California Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics, California English Language Development Standards, and Next Generation Science Standards.

“These schools shine as bright beacons for others, putting forth an exemplary effort to ensure that every student is ready for 21st century college and careers…California teachers are developing an education model for the nation, training the students of today to be the problem-solvers, inventors, and pioneers of tomorrow,” said Torlakson.

Learn more about Everett, here

Connect with Speak Rivers online at: http://www.speakrivers.com, Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/SpeakRivers/ or Instagram: speakrivers.

