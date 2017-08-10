In Memorium: Fred Rouse, 2016 candidate for Antioch City Council passes at 57

Fred, loving husband of Tina Rouse, was born on April 22, 1960 in San Antonio, TX and passed away peacefully in Antioch on Sunday evening, July 23, 2017 at 57 years of age.

Fred and Tina met in San Jose at Santa Teresa High School and later married in Cupid’s Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 21, 1986. Fred loved Tina with all his heart and would do anything for her. They shared their life together as well as pet names for each other and their favorite songs – Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight, Chicago’s You’re the Inspiration and You Are My Sunshine. He was a caring, loving, and giving protector. Fred had a wonderful sense of humor, loved his family and friends deeply and appreciated them greatly.

Fred’s biggest passion was music and he played with many bands over the years. He began playing music at eight years old and was proficient in over a dozen instruments. He loved everything about music including all types of audio components and vinyl records collecting close to 1,000 over the years. The Beatles were one of his favorite groups.

Fred also had a heart for philanthropy and helped out in many ways in the Antioch community including volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, educating elementary students about banking and money, and teaching foster children guitar through his program Guitars Not Guns. He also ran for City Council in Antioch in 2016 and served for ten years on the Board of Administrative Appeals.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Roy M. Rouse of New York and Jean Rouse of Boston and his brother, Roy Rouse II. He leaves behind his beloved wife Tina of 31 years; Colleen (sister) and Dave (brother-in-law) Cushion, niece Kristy and three great nieces/nephews, niece Cindy Cushion Causer (Nathan) and three great nephews; two nieces Annie and Amanda; his Uncle Marty and Aunt Shelly of New York, four cousins and their families; two cousins, Donya and Patrick Murphy and their families; many beloved family members on Tina’s side of the family and many wonderful friends.

Services were held for Fred on Friday, August 4 at St. Julie’s Catholic Church in San Jose and a graveside service at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch on Saturday, Aug. 5, followed by a reception at Higgins Chapel also in Antioch.



