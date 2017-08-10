Antioch Sports Legends announces Class of 2017 Inductees

To be honored at October dinner

From the Antioch Sports Legends Facebook page:

We are very proud to announce the Class of 2017 Inductees into the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame. The Induction Gala will be held on Saturday, October 7th, culminating Legends Weekend. A limited amount of tickets will be available to the public later this month. Stay tuned here on our Fan Page for updates. We encourage all of you to “Like” our Fan Page and invite your friends to “Like” the page as well.

Congratulations to the Hall of Fame Inductees of the Class of 2017…..

Willis Ball, Track & Field Coach Brian Boccio, Football Horace “Zedo” Cattolico, Community Service Recipient Tasha Cupp, Softball Daniel Denham, Baseball Shannon Felix, Wrestling Kris Gravelle, All-Around Female Athlete Chris Hurd, Football Angela Lindsay, Water Polo Herb Miles, Wrestling Sheree Ogden, Track & Field Tom Rhoads, Track & Field Chuck Stapleton, Football Ryan Walker, All-Around Male Athlete Brian White, Cross-Country and Track & Field, and the 1994-95 AHS Boys Volleyball team

We again congratulated this stellar class of athletes and look forward to Legends Weekend, kicking off with the ASL Alumni Golf Tournament on October 6th at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center. The tournament is open to all golfers.

The Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame is located in the Antioch Historical Society Museum at 1500 West 4th Street in Antioch and is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m. For more information call (925) 757-1326 or visit www.antiochsportslegends.com. Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available.



