The deadline for purchasing a ticket to the 40th reunion off the Antioch High Class of 1977 has been extended to September 1. So, for the classmates who were always late to class and have waited to purchase their tickets, don’t worry. There’s still time and you won’t be sent to detention.

The reunion will be held at the Antioch Community Center. All information can be found at https://www.ahs77reunion.com/. Classmates are also welcome to join the reunion Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/AHS77reunion40/.



Share this: