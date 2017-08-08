Congressman DeSaulnier to host Town Hall Meeting in Concord, Wednesday

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) will host a town hall meeting at Concord High School on Wednesday, August 9th at 6:30 p.m. Since assuming office in 2015, Mark has hosted 46 town halls and mobile district office hours throughout Contra Costa County.

Congressman DeSaulnier invites residents to attend the town hall to listen to a presentation and legislative update. During the town hall constituents will have an opportunity to ask questions, share their opinions on actions taken by the Administration, and discuss issues important to their communities.

Concord Town Hall

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Concord High School, Multi-Purpose Room

4200 Concord Blvd.

Concord, CA 94521

Please RSVP online at www.desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call 925-933-2660. For more information or to request ADA accommodations contact Congressman DeSaulnier’s office in Walnut Creek or Richmond.



